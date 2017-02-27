U-City councilman introduces hate registry, following Jewish cemetery vandalism

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO (KPLR) – A University City council member introduced an anti-hate crime resolution at the city council meeting Monday.

This discussion comes as police are still searching for suspects who vandalized a Jewish cemetery.

Police have not called what happened at the cemetery a hate crime.

The councilman who introduced the anti-hate resolution has actually been working on this for months.

University City Councilman Rod Jennings first heard about the idea of an anti-hate crime resolution while at a conference in November.

Jennings said he got some sample legislation, brought it to other city leaders and crafted it for University City.

Jennings said the resolution would create a hate crime database system similar to a sex offender registry. Anyone who has been convicted of a hate crime that moves into or out of University City would be in a database for all citizens to access.

"I think it is important that we know they are living close to our schools and our children, close to our resident and our homes, close to every mosque synagogue and church," Jennings said. "We would want to know if someone who was a proven hate crime offender is in our community and we would want our neighboring community to know they are leaving or community and moving into theirs."

Some citizens who spoke at the meeting were in favor of the resolution, while others want more information about what resources the state is already using.

The council will be voting on this in their next city council meeting in two weeks.