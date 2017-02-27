The Doctor Is In – Understanding your options when seeking primary care

Posted 12:38 pm, February 27, 2017, by , Updated at 12:27PM, February 27, 2017

There are so many choices available to us as patients when we’re looking for medical care. Plenty of urgent care centers and retail clinics attached to pharmacies, emergency rooms, family physicians, and internists.

Dr. Sonny Saggar visits KPLR 11 News at Noon to discuss what you should know about your options and answer a few critical questions.

  1. What is the biggest mistake people can make in picking where to go for medical care?
  2. Why isn’t it good enough to just use an urgent care or the emergency department for medical problems, such as a sore throat or a sinus infection or a cut?
  3. What about using a specialist, such as an ENT, if most of your problems are related to upper respiratory issues?
  4. What else should a patient look for when choosing a primary care practice, rather than just how nice the doctor is?