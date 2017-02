Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS, LA (KPLR) – The streets of New Orleans have been packed with thousands celebrate Mardi Gras. And while the revelry continues, some 28 people are recovering after a suspected drunk driver drove into a crowd Saturday.

Two St. Louisians are among the dozens hurt that night.

Fox 2's Gerron Jordan talked to both Max Mattione and Rachel Marinaro about what happened that night.