SpaceX says it will fly 2 people to moon next year

WASHINGTON — Two tourists are paying SpaceX for a trip around the moon next year.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced Monday afternoon that the travelers had already placed a significant deposit.

“Next year is going to be a big year for carrying people to the space station and hopefully beyond,” Musk said in a conference call with reporters.

Fly me to the moon … Okhttps://t.co/6QT8m5SHwn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 27, 2017

SpaceX will use the same launch pad near Cape Canaveral, Florida, that was used for the Apollo programs missions.

This story is developing and will be updated.

