Police say there were 45 arrests at Mardi Gras in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) – Thousands of people descended on Soulard last weekend to celebrate the 38th annual Mardi Gras.
The pre-Lent party is the second largest in the United States. St. Louis police say that there were a total of 45 arrests this Saturday.
There were 52 summons issued on Saturday. St. Louis City police released these totals:
Minor in Possession – 38 summonses issued
False Identification – 8 summonses issued
General Peace Disturbance – 2 summonses issued
Selling Beer w/o City Liquor License –1 summons issued
Procuring Beer for Minor – 1 summons issued
Interfering w/ Officer – 1 summons issued
Exposing Person – 1 summons issued
Saturday’s parade was not just about the floats and the costumes. It also brings in about $23 million to the St. Louis economy.