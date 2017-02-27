One week later, heightened anxiety over University City cemetery vandalism

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO (KPLR) The latest case of vandalism against a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia is adding to anxiety in the St. Louis area.

It remains unclear who desecrated nearly 200 headstones at the Chesed Shel Emeth cemetery in University City.

Detectives continue to review surveillance video, police said Monday.

The investigation is happening as another wave of bomb threats were reported at Jewish community centers in other states.

And over the weekend, gravestones at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Philadelphia were toppled.

“It is a very awkward time for the Jewish community right now. People are feeling very unsettled,” Anti-Defamation League Missouri & Southern Illinois Regional Director Karen Aroesty said.

Police have no suspect information to report, and the case is still classified as felony destruction of property.

It is unclear how the suspect or suspects entered the cemetery.

As the community anxiously awaits for answers, the expression of support has made a difference, Aroesty said.

“Whether it comes from the Muslim community, the Christian community, from students, the level of support has been extraordinary. And I’d like to think that people would take some comfort in that, but they really want answers to the criminal activity,” she said.

Anyone with information about the vandalism should contact CrimeStoppers 1-866-371-TIPS.

All tips are anonymous. The Anti-Defamation League is offering a $10,000 reward leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.