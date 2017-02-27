× Human remains identified as missing hunter

CAHOKIA, IL (KPLR) – The St. Clair County Coroner’s Office identified human remains located nearly 10 days ago just south of Cahokia.

According to Captain Bruce Fleshren, Chief of Investigations for the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, the remains were identified as 43-year-old Christopher Stasiak.

Stasiak was reported missing after he went hunting on January 11.

The remains were located February 18 in an area where Stasiak was said to have gone hunting. Volunteers had searched the area for Stasiak on many past occasions, but likely couldn’t locate the remains because that area was believed to be flooded during the searches.

Stasiak’s personal property, including his bow and arrows, were located near his remains.

Investigators have not determined an exact cause of death, Fleshren said, but foul play is not suspected. Crime lab tests did not show any signs of trauma to the bones or skull.

Authorities initially had difficulty identifying the remains due to a lack of up-to-date dental records. Fleshren said authorities identified the remains after comparing family descriptions of clothing and jewelry found at the scene, and locating deer hunting tags with Stasiak’s name on them.