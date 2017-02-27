× Body identified as man who was missing for 3 years

WASHINGTON, MO (KPLR) – The St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s Office has successfully identified the body of a man whose remains were located last week in Franklin County.

According to Sheriff Steve Pelton, Daniel Reid was reported missing in Washington, Missouri on May 23, 2014. His remains were located February 24 around 2:40 p.m. in the 4600 block of Old Hwy 100.

Authorities have not determined the official cause of death. That investigation will continue with assistance from the Washington Police Department.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 636-583-2560 or Washington Police Department at 636-390-1050.