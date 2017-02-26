Unity vigil held for Jewish cemetery vandalized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO (KPLR) – University City volunteers are holding a unity vigil Sunday afternoon near the cemetery where hundreds of headstones were vandalized.

Today’s vigil was open to the public, with organizers wanting people know this isn`t just for University City or the Jewish community, but rather for all of St. Louisans.

It has been almost a week since over150 headstones were found vandalized in at the Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City.

Tonight people gathered at a lot across the street from the cemetery to put their grief and sorrow on a canvas donated by the University of Missouri St. Louis Art Department donated.

Citizens paint words or pictures to share their thought on the recent events.

The canvases will also travel to local schools for kids to add their thoughts to the canvas.

University City Mayor Shelly Welsch says all of the headstones have been up righted.

The community is still collecting money to fix some of the headstones that were broken and she hopes that funds raised will allow for security system to be installed at the cemetery.