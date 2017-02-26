St. Louisan recounts the terrifying moment a car plowed into crowd at Mardi Gras in New Orleans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - 19-year-old Max Mattione was one of hundreds of thousands celebrating Mardi Gras in New Orleans Saturday.

As daylight fell, his fond memory of the event would become more of a nightmare.

"I was standing in a neutral ground at the parade, standing there talking to my friends, and one of them screamed and I turned around and the truck just flew into us," said Max Mattione.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mattione, who grew up in the St. Louis area and graduated from Vianney High School, got clipped on his left side by the truck.

"I'm a little sore but there's no bruising. Nothing serious," he said.

Four of his friends are still in the hospital. He says one had to have deep cuts in her face medically superglued and another may have torn a ligament in her leg.

They are all expected to make a full physical recovery but the memory of the scene may be harder to shake.

"It was a pretty scary scene, but you know I was at the hospital till about 3:30 last night - you know my friends in the hospital were light hearted even cracking a few jokes," said Mattione.

Mattione is a freshman at Spring Hill College in Mobile, Alabama where he plays baseball.

He had a baseball game Sunday, but was not able to play due to the accident.