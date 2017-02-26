St. Louis Mardi Gras officials use concrete barriers to keep cars out of celebration areas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – If you have ever been down to Soulard for Mardi Gras you know that there streets are packed with people.

The organizers say years ago they used to use these bike racks to keep cars out, but now they use something more heavy duty like concrete barriers or Jersey barriers as they are called.

These are used to block off all vehicle access to the north end of the Soulard, also known as the red zone to event organizers.

Mardi Gras foundation president Mack Bradley says the St. Louis Mardi Gras event is very different from the New Orleans event, so it is impossible to compare of the security of the two.

But he says here in St. Louis they have figured out it was impossible to keep people on the sidewalks so the best way to keep people safe is to block off the roads to traffic and street parking.

Bradley says their objective every year is simple, to get people down to the event for a good time and get home safely so that they can come back next year.

He says his heart going out to the people of New Orleans.