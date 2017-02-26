Navy secretary nominee Philip Bilden withdraws

Both Bilden’s and Mattis’ statements said Bilden’s business interests created complications. He recently retired from a private equity investment management firm, according to a White House statement.

“After an extensive review process,” Bilden said, “I have determined that I will not be able to satisfy the Office of Government Ethics requirements without undue disruption and materially adverse divestment of my family’s private financial interests.”

Mattis said: “This was a personal decision driven by privacy concerns and significant challenges he faced in separating himself from his business interests.”

Mattis said he’d recommend another nominee to Trump in the coming days.

A week ago, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer countered a report by Major Garrett of CBS News that two sources had told him Bilden was likely to withdraw from consideration for the Navy job.

Spicer tweeted on February 18: “Those people would be wrong. Just spoke with him and he is 100% commited to being the next SECNAV pending Senate confirm.”

The White House nominated Bilden on January 25.

A White House statement said he recently retired as a co-founding member and at HarbourVest Partners LLC, “a global private equity investment management firm with institutional assets under management currently in excess of $42 billion.” He’d been with the firm 25 years, the statement said.

Bilden served in the US Army Reserve as a military intelligence officer from 1986-1996, the statement said.

By Ralph Ellis