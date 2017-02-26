House moved to make way for National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - History was made in St. Louis Sunday as crews physically moved a home from the area where the new National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency West Headquarters will be built.

Hundreds came out to watch history being rolled down the streets of north St. Louis.

The City of St. Louis promised to deliver a clean and clear 97 acre site to the NGA to build a new campus and to move more than 3,000 employees on the near North side in 2018.

The work has begun on that process. That's where 81-year-old Charlestta Taylor comes in. "I did not want this house demolished. When they take an area, they clear it, that means tear it down," said Taylor.

It was history in the making Sunday as Taylor's century old brick home on North Market was physically move on wheels to its new location about a block away on St. Louis Avenue.

Tons of spectators stopped by to see the process , " I'm living in Kansas City right now and i just posted on Facebook that I had bucket list item that I wanted to see a house get moved and a friend posted there is one being moved in St. Louis this weekend," said Jimmy

The City of St. Louis promised the homeowner she could keep her home and Sunday they delivered on their promise.

Taylor grew up in the home and has lived there since she was10-years-old.

The home has been in her family for at least four generations. “I’m looking forward to new neighbors, “said Taylor