Suspect under arrest in fatal shooting at mobile home park near House Springs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KPLR) - The Jefferson County Sherriff’s Department has arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man.

Deputies said the call came in around 2:40 pm for a response to a mobile home off of Redbud Springs.

Authorities said the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Deputies said they don't believe the victim and the suspect knew one another but that they had common acquaintances.

While authorities were still investigating the homicide scene, additional officers went down the street to another mobile home. Officers told Fox 2 that the suspect may live in the home and have surrounded a residence in the 4700 block of Tina Drive.

After hours of trying to make contact with the suspect, officers used flash bangs and sent in a K-9.

An officer for the sheriff's department said 4 people were in the house and that the suspect walked out of the home after the K-9 was sent in the home.

He was taken into custody without incident.