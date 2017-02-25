Good times roll in St. Louis for Mardi Gras this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - Despite the chilly weather Saturday morning the good times rolled on for the 38th Annual Mardi Gras Parade. Fox 2 was at the sights and sounds of the festival and parade in Soulard “The weather does not stop us. We get warm throwing 30,000 thousand beads,” said Jim Pennington with Truck Centers Inc.

Thousands of revelers lined the streets in Soulard for the 38th Annual Mardi Grand Parade.

The parade is the Midwest largest and most spectacular pre-Lent celebration.

Soulard was painted in gold, green and purple for a one of a kind party. “Where else can you go, this is the second largest Mardi Gras celebration in the country. It’s amazing we love it,” said Pennington.

The parade is not just about the floats and the costumes, but it brings in millions of dollars to the St. Louis economy. “Soulard Mardi Gras it's a party of course, but it’s a party purpose. We benefit 23 non- profit organization. We generate about $23 million for the regional economy.” said Mack Bradley.

The parade kicked off around 11 am Saturday just south of Busch Stadium and made its way through Historic Soulard. Over 100 floats tossed more than 10-million strands of beads and other sought after goodies along the parade route. Following the parade live music at neighborhood venues and street parties were held throughout Soulard.