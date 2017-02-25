Citizens take polar bear plunge into Creve Coeur Lake for Special Olympics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO (KTVI) - When it comes to colder weather, it’s never too cold for a cause that warms hearts. That was the attitude of the Maryland Heights and Hazelwood Police Departments. They hosted a polar plunge at Creve Coeur Lake Sunday. The event came just as temperatures took a nosedive.

“You expect to have it cold but who would expect to have whitecaps on Creve Coeur Lake this time of year?” asked Russ Avery, member of the Maryland Heights Police Department and a U.S. Marine Corps Reserve.

Avery described the feeling of jumping into the frigid water.

“It’s like needles digging into your body as you jump in that water,” said Avery. He said once you get out of the water, the pain is gone.

Jennifer Krumm is with the Special Olympics of Missouri. She said many of the officers who spend a few seconds in the water spend much more time supporting Special Olympic Athletes.

“A lot of our officers love to volunteer,” said Krumm.

She said athletes are drawn to the officers and appreciate receiving a medal around the neck from members of law enforcement.

“They just go crazy, absolutely love it,” said Krumm.

For more information about the Special Olympics go to: https://somo.org/