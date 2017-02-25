Man shot to death at mobile home park near House Springs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KPLR) - The Jefferson County Sherriff’s Department is currently investigating the shooting death of a 19-year-old man.

Deputies said the call came in around 2:40 pm for a response to a mobile home off of Redbud Springs.

Authorities said the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Deputies said they don't believe the victim and the suspect knew one another but that they had common acquaintances.

While authorities were still investigating the homicide scene, additional officers went down the street to another mobile home. Officers told Fox 2 that the suspect may live in the home and have surrounded the residence.

It’s not clear if the suspect is in the home at this time.