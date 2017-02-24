Working Women’s Survival Show offers mason jar craft demonstration

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) – Mason jars are more than a container for jellies and homemade butters. They are trending as objects used as cups, daily household use and for crafting.

This weekend, at the Working Women’s Survival Show, there will be five 30-minute sessions of MASON MANIA, where visitors can make their own decorative mason jars.

Erin Borchers from Mason Mania and the Working Women’s Survival Show joins us for a demonstration of the mason jar craft sessions offered this weekend.

For more information, visit www.WWSSOnline.com.

Working Women’s Survival Show

February 24 to 26

St. Charles Convention Center