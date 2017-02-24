× Trump rips media, repeats ‘enemy of the people’ line

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. (CNNMoney) — President Trump mocked and disparaged the news media on Friday in a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference, repeating his attack that they represent “the enemy of the people.”

“I want you all to know that we are fighting the fake news,” Trump told attendees.

“A few days ago, I called the fake news the enemy of the people, and they are,” he added, referring to a tweet last week. “They are the enemy of the people because they have no sources. They just make them up when there are none.”

He also said reporters “shouldn’t be allowed” to use unnamed sources.

Attacks on the press defined Trump’s campaign and have been a theme of his first month in office. On Friday, it took the president roughly a minute to call out the “dishonest media,” after telling the attendees in the crowded ballroom to sit down.

“The dishonest media, they’ll say, ‘He didn’t get a standing ovation,'” Trump said. “You know why? Because everybody stood and nobody sat.”