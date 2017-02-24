× St. Charles mother pleads guilty to abuse in child’s death

ST. CHARLES, MO (KPLR) – A St. Charles woman pleaded guilty Friday to charges tying her to the death of her toddler son in December 2015.

According to the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Kathleen Peacock pleaded guilty to child abuse and manufacturing a controlled substance. Peacock will be sentenced in May. She’ll face up to 30 years’ imprisonment.

The child’s father, Lucas Barnes, will go to trial in April on the same charges.

The child, two-year-old Braydon Peacock, died of hyperthermia (extreme heat) after being left alone in a room for approximately 38 hours with a space heater that never turned off. Prosecutors allege Braydon’s parents were cooking methamphetamine at the time of his death.