Police investigating allegations of nude photos of Roxana students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROXANA, IL (KPLR) – A school district in southern Illinois has been hit with a nude photo scandal.

The news spread throughout the small town of Roxana, Illinois about photos surfacing on a website showing sexually explicit photos of numerous students, some of them underage.

Parents of students at Roxana Senior High School said a call went out Friday notifying them about allegations of misconduct.

The photos were allegedly posted on a DropBox accessible to students and others in the community.

Roxana Police Chief Will Cunningham declined to comment about the case because minors are involved, but said his department was investigating.

“When any case involving juveniles, there is just safeguards that we have in place for that. Any time a child is involved in a case, it's always serious and concerning,” Cunningham said.

Those in the community are hopeful students have learned that if they post anything on social media it can last a life time.

“It's disturbing, even as a parent. You don’t want anything of your own child out there or anybody else for that matter,” said parent Holly Rosewell.

On Friday afternoon, Roxana Superintendent Debra Kreutztrager released the following statement:

Roxana School District was approached by law enforcement regarding student misuse of technology. Any students or families directly affected by the issue have been notified. Additionally, the district scheduled assemblies where students heard from the States Attorney's Office, local law enforcement and the district regarding the inherent dangers and appropriate safeguards. The safety of our students remains our number one priority.