Investigators determine Bogey Hills Country Club fire was not arson

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO (KPLR) – Investigators have determined the fire at Bogey Hills Country Club was not the result of arson.

According to Central County Fire & Rescue, a three-alarm fire destroyed the historic 36,000 square-foot clubhouse just before midnight on Thursday, February 16. No one was injured in the fire.

Local authorities requested the assistance of the ATF National Response Team to help with the investigation and to make sure there was no criminal intent behind the blaze.

The investigation has not been completed, a spokesman for Central County Fire & Rescue said.

Meanwhile, the owners of the country club said they will rebuild the venue.