Informational meeting on St. Louis city MetroLink expansion

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-An 18-month study is underway on the Northside- Southside MetroLink route. The proposed route runs from downtown St. Louis, south to Interstate 55 and Bayless and north to near Interstate 70 and Goodfellow.

There's also a north alternate alignment that would serve the new NGA site near Cass and Jefferson Avenue.

The St. Louis Regional Chamber and the group, Citizens for Modern Transit, are hosting the informational meeting on the plans at 9 a.m. Friday, February 24th.

It's at 1 Metropolitan Square in downtown St. Louis.

The cost to attend is $20.