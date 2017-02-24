× Human remains found in Franklin County

WASHINGTON, MO (KTVI)- The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirms that human remains were discovered on Friday near Washington, MO. Around 2:40pm, someone called 911 to report the finding in the 4600 block of Old Hwy 100. A caretaker working to clear brush in the wooded area made the discovery.

Police were able to confirm that the remains are human. It appears that they have been there for several months. There is no cause of death at this time. The remains will be sent to the St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine race, gender, and an approximate time of deat