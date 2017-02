Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Cardinals single game tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

There are more than 40 promotional dates this season, including bobbleheads, replica rings, replica jerseys and even a Mike Shannon alarm clock, urging you to "Get up! Get up!"

Several promotional items will also commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1967 World Champions and the 30th anniversary of the 1987 National League Champions.

Ticket prices start as low as $5.