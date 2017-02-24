× Bicyclist killed in accident along Riverfront Trail

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – A bicyclist was killed Friday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle along the Riverfront Trail in north St. Louis.

The accident took place just before 5 p.m. in the 10600 block of Riverview Drive.

Two cars were also involved in the accident.

The bicyclist was attempting to cross the roadway and came into the path of an oncoming car. The driver of that vehicle swerved to avoid the bicyclist, but struck another car and unfortunately hit the bicyclist anyway.