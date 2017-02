Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELLISVILLE, MO (KTVI)-An overnight fire damaged a home in Ellisville. Investigators say it started in the area around a propane tank on a barbecue grill on the back deck.

Firefighters received the call around 1:30 a.m. at the home on Virginia Drive near Clayton Oaks Drive.

A woman who lives at the home made out safely. Her pets survived as well.

The fire destroyed the back deck and damaged the back of the house.

There's smoke damage in the entire home.