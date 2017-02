Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – There’s new hope for people living with sickle cell disease. Researchers at Washington University School of Medicine have received a $4.3 million grant to conduct research on the inherited blood disorder.

The study will focus on improving the quality of life for teens and young adults living with the inherited blood disorder.

It will also help patients transition from pediatric to adult care and break barriers that prevent them from getting much needed treatment, and allow people to be the best they can be while living with sickle cell disease.