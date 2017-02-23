Police pursuit after shots fired in Wentzville neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WENTZVILLE, MO (KPLR) – Three people were taken into custody Thursday afternoon after leading authorities on a chase from St. Charles County into St. Louis County.

The Wentzville Police Department received a call of several shots fired in the Wentzville Heights neighborhood. When officers arrived at the scene, they noticed a black Ford Edge leaving the scene at a high rate of speed. Wentzville police lost sight of the vehicle and notified other agencies the vehicle could be headed their way.

Several law enforcement agencies were involved in the pursuit, including the Missouri State

Highway Patrol, as well as police departments in O’Fallon, St. Louis County, Hazelwood, and Bridgeton.

The chase ultimately ended at the St. Louis Mills Mall in Hazelwood. The Ford Edge had been heading east on I-70 when it had a flat tire and exited at Highway 370. The vehicle stopped at the mall.

Wentzville Police Chief Kurt Frisz said the motive for the gunfire may have involved an ongoing dispute between two groups of people near Boles Avenue and Coco Drive.

The chief said police were told up to 20 shots were fired, but have not heard any reported injuries.