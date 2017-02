Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANITE CITY, IL (KTVI)- Illinois State Police are investigating a serious crash Thursday morning in Granite City. It happened on Route 3 at Interstate 270. Our FOX 2 Rogue Runner Jamar Black is on the scene gathering the details.

Authorities received a call for a wrong-way driver around 1:20 a.m.

Three people were injured and taken to an area hospital.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will keep you updated as details become available.