Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO (KPLR) - A case of indecent exposure has been exposed on surveillance video. Police are asking KPLR 11 News to show this individual who showed far too much to an unsuspecting woman, with the hope you can help them catch the guy.

The incident occurred November 5 near the busy intersection of Delmar and Kingsland, a busty breezeway between the parking lot and the street lined with security cameras.

Just before 6 p.m. a silver car pulls into the parking lot and backs into a space nearby. The suspect gets out the vehicle and heads down the breezeway.

After casing the area for a few minutes, the guy sees a woman approaching and heads behind a pillar to make sure his victim is alone. The man walks towards her and lifts up his shorts. The woman runs off in disgust.

Police described the suspect as a Caucasian man with a receding hairline, wearing glasses, shorts, and a long sleeve shirt.