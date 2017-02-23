Ice skating season ends at Steinberg in Forest Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Thursday is the last day of the season at Steinberg Skating Rink in Forest Park. The largest outdoor ice skating rink in the Midwest is calling it quits for the 2016-2017 season.

Steinberg Skating Rink owners say the rink is open no matter the temperature, which has been a perk for skaters who have taken advantage of the recent unseasonably warm temperatures.

The weather played no part in the rink's decision to close at the end of business Thursday; it was the scheduled closing date all season.

Steinberg Skating Rink is open Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is $7 and skate rental is $6. Drinks and snack are available at the snowflake cafe. It's a cash-only establishment with an ATM on site. Parking is free.

Steinberg Skating Rink is expected to open again in November.

To learn more visit: steinbergskatingrink.com