Authorities say arrest is imminent in GM Wentzville stabbing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WENTZVILLE, MO (KPLR) – Detectives with the Wentzville Police Department are investigating what appears to be an attempted murder at the General Motors Wentzville Assembly Center.

The attack happened around 10:45 p.m. on the plant floor. The victim, a 27-year-old woman, was driving a forklift while working the third shift at the time of the incident.

The suspect, an unidentified woman, struck the victim with a stun gun and then stabbed her repeatedly. The victim suffered five stab wounds in all, none of which were said to be life threatening.

Wentzville Police Chief Kurt Frisz said the victim is lucky to be alive.

“It was very calculated. It was planned out,” he said. “The suspect brought a Taser-type device along with the knife. Fortunately, it appears to be a small-edged weapon. The stab wounds don’t appear to be very deep but any bigger, larger of a blade, it could have been fatal.”

The chief said police have identified the suspect and an arrest is imminent; the suspect knows the victim.

A spokesman for the plant said employees need a badge to get in the building. Police and GM security are reviewing procedures and surveillance footage to figure out how this happened.