Woman who gave birth in stranger’s bathroom now helping other heroin addicts

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - A woman who delivered her baby on a stranger's bathroom floor is now coming clean about what really happened that night. Desiree Richardson spoke wth FOX 2 the day after she delivered in Troy Missouri on February 10, 2016. Now she admits she was high on heroin. She is now clean and helping others fighting the same addiction.

Richardson hit rock bottom. She lost all five of her children, went to jail, spent time in rehab and then began to rebuild her life. Now she has all of her children back and is active in narcotics anonymous.

Desiree realized she and her baby could have died one year ago. The child was born addicted to heroin but appears now to have no lasting affects. She wants to be an inspiration to other addicts, especially to pregnant women.

