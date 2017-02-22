Vice President Pence, Gov. Greitens and people of all faiths pitch to cleanup cemetery vandalized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY (KPLR)-The Vice President of the United States was paying a visit to St. Louis Wednesday afternoon, but no one knew he was planning to show up at Chesed Shel Emeth Khesed-Jewish cemetery in University City.

"I must tell you, the people of Missouri are inspiring the nation by your love and care for this place for the Jewish community of Missouri and I want to thank you for that inspiration," said Mike Pence to a crowd of people helping with the clean-up effort.

Pence alongside Missouri Governor Eric Greitens rolled up their sleeves and got to work.

"The Vice President just said, you know what Eric, I am so moved by what the people of Missouri are doing could you use an extra set of hands? And he came out volunteered right by our side," Greitens told FOX 2's Ayesha Khan.

The governor spoke at a prayer vigil talking about how this week's vandalism hits close to home for him.

"As many of you know I'm Jewish," he said "and all of us every one of us has an obligation in our own lives to find a way to make the world better, everyone one of us has an obligation to be of service and what we have done here is a tremendous act of repair," Greitens said.

Neither religion, background or race mattered Wednesday afternoon as the show of support was enormous.

Alyssa Clayton and Ashley Young are two Muslim women who drove all the way from Indiana.

They carried a cardboard sign that read 'Hate knows no religion or people.'

"We didn't do it just because, we are all one and it's time that we realize that," said Clayton.

"Tolerance is the bottom line if you're tolerant of other faiths and you love other faiths you create peace with other faiths," said Young.

A group of Washington University students is raising money and was asking for more donations.

"We've raised about $3,200, and our goal $10,000," explained Julie Cole, “It just means a lot to us and it's just nice seeing everyone come together."

Marc Daniels makes yarmulkes and managed to hand one over to Pence.

"We have a lot of problems as a country and the political vitriol is only a sign of it," said Daniels, "we need to come together and at least figuratively learn to weed out hatred together hand in hand so we can create something good out of this tragedy."

The investigation into the vandalism is ongoing.

157 headstones are sitting upright, 16 still need repairs.

There is still some cleanup left to do, but a majority of it is complete.

According to cemetery executive director, Anita Feigenbaum, close to $240,000 in donations have poured in.