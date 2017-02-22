(KPLR) – On Wednesday’s The Way It Oughta Be, If only all criminals would turn themselves in.
The Way It Oughta Be: Criminals
-
Protect your identity online this tax season
-
St. Louis’ FBI Office Encourages Public to Use “FBI Wanted” App
-
Florida deputy tried to kill elderly woman, frame it as suicide
-
Mom texted video of dead toddler during fight with dad, police say
-
Vehicle stolen while warming up in Maplewood Jack in the Box Parking Lot
-
-
7 guns stolen from cars over Thanksgiving weekend in downtown St. Louis
-
Neighbor accused of shooting California family’s beloved dog Deuce
-
Worship goes on at St. Monica Catholic church despite fire damage
-
FBI warns of virtual kidnapping cases during holidays
-
Musician has over $10K in instruments stolen from his home
-
-
17-year-old charged with killing 71-year-old over car keys
-
Police: Missing Missouri KKK leader shot by stepson; wife helps with murder
-
Man uses machete to fight masked burglar – then realizes it’s his nephew: police