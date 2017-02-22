St. Louis University Hospital releases rendering of the new SLU Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – We are getting our first look at renderings for the new St. Louis University Hospital. SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital President Kate Becker is excited and proud to share an architect`s renderings and models of the new hospital, that will emphasize more green space.

The new hospital will be adjacent to the current hospital on Grand Avenue. It will have a significantly different look with an all glass exterior so patients, families and staff will get views of large areas of green space.

That green space will offer a university campus feel.

Staff and physicians had input on the design of the new hospital, so it achieves two missions.

SSM Health plans to break ground August 31st for the new hospital. The first patients will enter the hospital on September 1st 2020.