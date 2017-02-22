Protesters voice opposition to Vice President Pence’s visit to St. Louis

FENTON, MO (KPLR) – Protesters lined up outside of Fabick Cat far before Vice President Mike Pence arrived at the business.

Demonstrators gathered across the street from Fabick.

The event was organized in part by a group called the Socialist Alternative of St. Louis.

Demonstrators say they came not only to stand against Vice President Pence, but also Missouri Governor Eric Greitens.

The group was protesting several issues including the right-to-work controversy here in Missouri.

A main organizer says it`s critical to make different voices heard.

The demonstrators say they will continue to organize events to make sure their opinions are expressed.