Kim and Lisa take the Polar Plunge into Creve Coeur Lake

CREVE COEUR, MO (KPLR)-The 11th Annual Polar Plunge will take place on Saturday, February 25th. Men and women from around the area will wear costumes and swimwear and take 'polar' dips into Creve Coeur Lake.

The event is hosted by the Hazelwood and Maryland Heights Police Departments.

All proceeds from this year`s event will benefit training and competition for the 6,508 Special Olympics

Missouri athletes here in the St. Louis area.

The Polar Plunge is open to anyone 10-years-old or older.

It will take place at the Tremayne Shelter (13725 Marine Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63146.

Day-of registration begins at 11 am and the Plunge starts promptly at 1 p.m.