Gov. Greitens to take part in Jewish cemetery cleanup

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO (KTVI)-Missouri Governor Eric Greitens will be part of a cleanup effort this afternoon at the Jewish Cemetery in University City desecrated by vandals. People of all ages and all faiths gathered outside the cemetery for a candlelight vigil.

Organizers say the event was meant as a show of solidarity, with no political message.

Governor Greitens is joining volunteers for a cemetery cleanup at 3 p.m.

The St. Louis Archdiocese is hosting an interfaith vigil at the cemetery around 4 p.m., following the cleanup.