Good Samaritan helps capture hit and run driver

IMPERIAL, MO (KPLR) – It was a close call for a woman and 2 children on a Jefferson County highway. Another car crashed into them causing the woman's car to flip.

A Good Samaritan said she couldn’t believe what happened and what was about to happened next.

Fox 2 caught up with a witness who says she was in shock after seeing the accident happen right in front of her eyes and the person who caused it tried to run from the scene.

Bridgett Baker says she was driving home on I-55 south near Imperial on Tuesday night when she suddenly saw a Chevy pick-up truck lose control, cross multiple lanes and crash into a red Pontiac.

Baker felt compelled to take these pictures, after she saw the victims were able to escape the terrible crash.

But the other driver never bothered to stop.

Witnesses quickly called in a description of the truck, and within 30 minutes’ police arrested the other driver, 30-year-old Amber Sunfield of Festus.

It turns out Sunfield already had warrants out for her from Franklin and St. Louis counties.

At last check, the highway patrol said the victim suffered minor injuries and is expected to be ok.

Meanwhile, Baker says the moral of the story is if you do something wrong, its always best to do the right thing.

Sunfield is being held at the Jefferson County Jail she's facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident.

We also tried to reach the victim, but were unable to make contact.