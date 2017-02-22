Candle light vigil held at cemetery vandalized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO (KPLR) – Community members held a candlelight vigil outside of the cemetery where 154 headstones were vandalized.

People of all ages and religions gathered in front of the cemetery gates to sings and pray together.

The vigil started as a grassroots effort by two members of the Jewish community just to bring people together.

The organizers said the vigil had no political message just one of solidarity.

Wednesday there is a clean-up effort at the cemetery starting at 3 pm, followed by an interfaith vigil at 4 pm.