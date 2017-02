× Vice President Pence to visit St. Louis area Wednesday

FENTON, MO (KPLR)- United States Vice President Mike Pence will be visiting the St. Louis area Wednesday. He will be speaking at the Fabick Cat Headquarters in Fenton, MO, at Noon.

Governor Eric Greitens will greet the Vice President and then they will tour the facility together.

Members of the public who wish to hear the Vice President speak should arrive at 11:00am.