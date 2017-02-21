× U.S. Rep. Lacy Clay endorses Lewis Reed for St. Louis mayor

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR)- U.S. Rep. William Lacy Clay has announced that he is endorsing St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed to be the city’s next mayor.

In a statement, Clay said, “Lewis Reed is the only candidate for mayor that will bring real economic development to our city. He will increase job growth and decrease our crime rate.

Reed previously ran for mayor in 2013, losing in the Democratic primary to incumbent Mayor Francis Slay. Slay, who is not seeking a fifth term in office, has endorsed 28th Ward Alderman Lyda Krewson to be the next mayor.