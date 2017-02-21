Some University City residents are wondering who will foot the bill for flood damage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO (KPLR) - Some February flooding has a few University City residents wondering how the cleanup bill will be paid. A water main break on Trenton Avenue sent water into at least 5 basements. Water rushed into an open sewer and backed into several homes, according to a Missouri American Water spokesman.

Vicki Pfeifer has lived in her home in the 7800 block of Trenton since 1968. She says water rose to about the first step leading into her basement. She’s worried about her hot water heater, furnace, washer and dryer. She’s also worried about items she considers irreplaceable, such as photographs of her family.

The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District had just completed a project on the block that flooded. Deborah Tuner said she hoped that project would fix flooding problems she’s experienced in the past. She came home from work Tuesday to find water covering he basement floor.

“I have tons of furniture, a television set, a lot of my son’s memorabilia from playing basketball so a lot of those things have been ruined,” Turner said.

Missouri American Water crews went door to door informing residents they could fill out an insurance claim while the company determines why the water main broke. Repairs to the water main were finished by the end of the day.