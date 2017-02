Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO (KPLR) – After nearly 200 headstones at Chesed Shel Emeth Society were knocked over or destroyed, many see this act of vandalism as a clear sign of anti-Semitism. However, police said at this point in the investigation, there is no evidence to suggest this was a hate crime.

Detectives spent Monday and Tuesday going door-to-door interviewing neighbors and collecting surveillance footage from surrounding businesses.

Thus far, police have not uncovered any clear leads.

The cemetery dates back to the late 1800s.

Police said they’re working with people and organizations in the community, including the Anti-Defamation League, which has announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people behind this cemetery desecration.