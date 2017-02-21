Officer involved shooting in South St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - The City of St. Louis police department is investigating an officer involved shooting in south city off of California and Osage.

According to Police Chief Sam Dotson, after a six-month long drug investigation, S.W.A.T officers were serving three warrants on three different addresses in the same block.

Dotson said when officers approached the third house, they announced who they were and that they were serving a warrant.

Dotson went on to say, when no one answered, officers forced the door open with a battering ram.

Dotson said, one suspect, a 63-year-old man fired a shot. Officers released a flash bang before the suspect fired another shot. That's when Dotson said, one officer a 40-year-old, 12-year service veteran, fired one shot back. No officers were hurt.

Dotson said the man whose name was not being released immediately, was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Dotson wouldn't say how many officers were involved in the investigation.

The two other warrants he said, led to the arrest of eight people.

