CHAMP executive director discusses harm of ‘fake’ service animals

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) – Service dogs are specially trained to assist those with disabilities, but a growing problem is people passing untrained animals as certified service animals.

As pet owners, many want their animals to be able to go with us anywhere we go so they purchase a ‘fake’ service animal certificate and buy a service vest to pass as official. This, however, causes problems for businesses such as restaurants and stores and discredits reputable service dog agencies.

CHAMP Assistance Dogs Executive Director Pam Budke, along with CHAMP dog Rydell, joins us for more information the harm of “fake” service animals and the intensive training of an official service dog.

For more information, visit www.champdogs.org.