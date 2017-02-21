Beautyful Waves provides support for those who have aged out of Foster Care

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - Research shows about 20,000 children age out of foster care each year. Many lack basic life skills needed to survive in the real world. Beautyful Waves, a local non-profit is on a mission to give young girls a safe place to live and the guidance and support they need to not only survive, but thrive. The organization has programs in place designed to meet the transitional needs of each participant based on their personal skill set.

For more information go to beautyfulwaves.org or call 314-814-2646.