ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO (KPLR) – Some of the nation’s top fire investigators continue to look into what destroyed the Bogey Hills Country Club.

The ATF’s national response team got to work Tuesday morning, with half of the team interviewing firefighters and neighbors, and the other half conducting forensic tests.

The fire started just before midnight Thursday, February 16, destroying the 36,000 square-foot clubhouse.

The response team arrived at the request of local fire officials, not because they think the fire is suspicious, but because they don't have the resources to investigate such a large fire.